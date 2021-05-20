KP reports 528 fresh COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
PESHAWAR: At least 20 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 3875 in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.
According to the KP health department, 528 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 128,561.
Meanwhile, keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the pandemic, the KP government issued new guidelines.
According to the notification issued by the KP home department, businesses are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm five days a week. “Saturday and Sunday will be observed as closed days for business,” read the notification.
