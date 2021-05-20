KP reports 528 fresh COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

PESHAWAR: At least 20 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 3875 in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the KP health department, 528 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 128,561.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases amid the third wave of the pandemic, the KP government issued new guidelines.

According to the notification issued by the KP home department, businesses are allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm five days a week. “Saturday and Sunday will be observed as closed days for business,” read the notification.

However, pharmacies, medical stores, hospitals, shops of essential commodities and vaccination centres will be exempted from the restrictions. The government has made it mandatory for people to wear masks at public places across the province. All kinds of indoor gatherings have been banned with immediate effect to curb the spread of coronavirus. Read More: Coronavirus claims 28 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Earlier on May 19, t he coronavirus had reportedly killed 28 more patients in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,855 in the province. According to the KP health department, 424 more people had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 128,033.

