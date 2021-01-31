KP reports 261 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

PESHAWAR: As many as nine more patients of the novel coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 1,906 in the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 261 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 in a day, bringing the total number of such cases to 67214.

However, 611 more patients recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours in the province.

Earlier on January 28, about nine new Covid deaths had been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the daily tally as 253 new infections were found, the health department confirmed in its briefing.

With the new deaths, the total Covid fatalities since the viral outbreak of COVID-19, the provincial department had said, was 1,879.

The total number of new cases of infection in the past 24 hours for the province was 253, said the health department, adding that currently, active cases across the province stood at 2,921.

