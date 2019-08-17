KP Revenue Authority extends date to file sales tax and tax returns

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority has decided to extend the date to file tax returns and sales tax, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Official notice by the department read that the date to file sales tax had been extended till August 20.

While the final date to file tax returns was extended to August 24.

The decision has been undertaken due to the Eid Ul Azha holidays which left many unable to file their taxes and return in time.

Read More: KP Govt allocates Rs786 million for digitization in government offices

In an effort to widen tax net, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on August 9 slapped condition of tax returns for new gas connections.

In a letter to heads of gas companies, FBR Chairman Shahbar Zaidi said that applications of non-filers for gas connection should not be processed. Zaidi asked the gas companies to provide complete data of commercial and domestic gas consumers.

A spokesperson of the FBR said that non-filer businessmen were not allowed to deduct sales tax from customers and urged the people to identify the unregistered traders. He urged the masses to contact FBR’s helpline for any query or to lodge their complaints.

Comments

comments