KP to get Rs40bn per annum as net hydel power profit: CM Mahmood

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that the provincial government has completed 171MW hydel power projects in the province.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar, CM Mahmood said more than Rs4 billion income will be generated from these power stations annually, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier on January 13, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed to expedite work on ongoing hydro-power projects in the province.

Chairing a meeting in Peshawar, Mahmood Khan had said that Chashma Right Bank lift project would play an important role for the revival of economic stability and added that the project would also improve the agriculture sector in the province.

He had said that a separate institute would be established for inclusion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

The chief minister had said that CPEC would bring investment and economic activities in the country. He had said that the mega project would resolve the issue of unemployment and would stable the economy of the province.

