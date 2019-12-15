KP govt approves Rs5bn for new tourist spots

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has approved five billion rupees for construction of roads for new tourist destinations in the province.

According to Tourism department, a total of fourteen roads will be constructed in the first phase.

In Hazara division, roads will be constructed to connect Gunnol, Poprang, Shugaran, Kora Bin to Mandi Siran, Komal Gali and Suhra Road in Mahnur Valley, Radio Pakistan reported.

While in Malakand Division, roads will be constructed in Anakar, Marghzar, Burj Banda, Kafar Banda, Madyan, Bashigram, Erin, Darul, Godar Lake and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism Atif Khan has directed the concerned authorities to expedite work on these projects.

Earlier on November 22, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had said the provincial government had been taking practical steps for promotion of tourism.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a NADRA registration center in Matta, Swat, he had said investment in the tourism sector will help strengthen the national economy besides providing jobs to the province’s youth.

The chief minister had said 500-kanal land had been earmarked for an engineering university in Swat’s Kabal.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan will host the 3rd annual Ministerial Meeting on Tourism Cooperation.

