Covid-19 surge: Schools closed in six more KP districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) education department has closed schools in six more districts of the province that are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai announced that schools in Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Khyber, Dir-upper, and Shangla will remain closed till April 11.

He said educational institutions in 16 districts of the province have been closed till now. “The health of children is our priority,” he maintained.

It is sad to announce that further six districts schools of KP have been closed due to increasing corona cases that include Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajour, Khyber, Dir-upper, Shangla. Total 16 district schools of KP has been closed till now. The health of children is our priority. pic.twitter.com/dPU0UqQAvF — Shahram Khan Tarakai (@ShahramKTarakai) March 29, 2021

On March 24, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that educational institutions will remain closed in virus hotspots of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir till April 11.

He said the provincial governments will decide whether to keep schools closed or open in light of the number of infections. “Board exams for class nine and above will be held as per schedule in May and June,” he added.

