Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Covid-19 surge: Schools closed in six more KP districts

schools closed KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) education department has closed schools in six more districts of the province that are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai announced that schools in Abbottabad, Haripur, Bajaur, Khyber, Dir-upper, and Shangla will remain closed till April 11.

He said educational institutions in 16 districts of the province have been closed till now. “The health of children is our priority,” he maintained.

On March 24, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced that educational institutions will remain closed in virus hotspots of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir till April 11.

He said the provincial governments will decide whether to keep schools closed or open in light of the number of infections. “Board exams for class nine and above will be held as per schedule in May and June,” he added.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

ACE registers case against ex-PML-N lawmakers for occupying forest land

Business

Visa moves to allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency

Pakistan

HoA-IP moot: FM Qureshi jets off to Tajikistan

Pakistan

O level exams to start from May 10: Shafqat Mahmood

[X] Close