House of KP speaker’s sister robbed; valuables worth millions looted    

ABBOTTABAD: Robbers on Saturday looted valuables worth millions from the residence of Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani’s sister in Abbottabad district of the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the robbers looted 40 tola gold jewellery and Rs 500,000 in cash from the residence of the KP speaker’s sister.

Police while detailing the entire incident said that masked men entered a residence in Abbottabad and held the members of the household on gunpoint.

“Five men entered the residence and locked the household members in a room,” they said adding that the dacoits later thoroughly searched the house and took away 40 tola gold jewellery, Rs 500,000 in cash and other valuables.

They also took away the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the residence.

The nephew of Mushtaq Ghani registered a complaint with the local police as the authorities launched a probe into the matter.

In a similar incident on January 04, three robbers barged into the residence of PM Imran Khan’s nephew (Sher Shah Khan), situated within the jurisdiction of the Race Course Police.

They deprived the family of cash and valuables worth over a million rupees.

According to the complainant, three suspects on gunpoint forcefully entered into their house early Saturday. They looted mobile phones, cash, gold ornaments and other valuables and hurried away.

A case was registered against the suspects. The police later claimed to have rounded up three robbers for allegedly involved in the incident.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police said the looted valuables have been recovered from their possession.

Comments

comments