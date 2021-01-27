KP govt decides to start second shift in schools

PESHAWAR: In an effort to bring the maximum number of children to schools, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday decided to start a second shift in public sector educational institutions across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the provincial cabinet gave its nod to start second shift at primary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools in the province.

The cabinet meeting decided that the teachers of the same government school would be given preference for teaching in the second shift.

In case of shortage or unavailability, private teachers would be hired on a fixed pay. Primary school teacher will be paid Rs12,000 per month while Rs15,000 will be given to middle school teacher, Rs18,000 to a high school teacher and Rs20,000 to higher secondary school teacher as a stipend.

However, clerical staff will be paid Rs7,000 per month and class-IV employees will be given Rs5,000.

Earlier on January 7, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government (KP) had announced to hire 25,000 teachers and introduce a smart school system soon in the province.

Talking to media here in Peshawar, the KP Education Minister Shahram Tarakai had said that new furniture would be provided to schools in the province with the commence of new academic session.

