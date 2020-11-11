KP launches traffic police FM radio

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah Abbasi on Wednesday inaugurated the first FM radio station to educate people about traffic laws and run awareness programs to address traffic issues.

While talking to media after the inauguration, KP IGP said the launch of an FM station would further improve the flow of traffic in the city and heavy traffic coming from other districts to the metropolitan city.

He said that traffic FM stations would be extended to other districts by keeping in view the importance of educating people through radio broadcast.

Sanaullah Abbasi said the KP police making efforts to resolve traffic issues through the use of modern technology.

The FM station would provide solutions to traffic problems and awareness programs on road safety and the importance of observing traffic laws.

Through radio broadcast and bulletins, public would be informed in time about traffic rush and flow on various roads.

