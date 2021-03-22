KP introduces walk-in Covid vaccination facility for citizens above 60

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the rise in coronavirus cases, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Monday decided to widen the scope of the Covid-19 vaccination facility, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the KP government has decided to open a walk-in coronavirus vaccination facility for senior citizens above 60 years of age, health workers and rescue 1122 officials.

Earlier, it was the case that the people above the age of 60 years will have to first send a text message to avail the vaccine registration and once they get their code and dates for the day they will be scheduled to get their shots, they must be present in the centers.

The citizens only need to carry their identity cards to the designated vaccination centres in their vicinity to get vaccinated.

In this regard, the KP health department has issued directives to all government-run hospitals and DHOs.

The federal government earlier announced to provide a walk-in COVID vaccination facility to the citizens over 70 years.

It is to be mentioned here that the latest statistics of the NCOC showed, that the coronavirus has claimed 20 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,863.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 20 more lives and 3,669 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 33,070. The positivity ratio was recorded at 8.43 per cent during the past one day.

