KP govt announces financial package for IT companies

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) has announced a financial relief package for business process outsourcing (BPOs) by waiving three-month expenditures of companies hit by the pandemic crisis, ARY News reported on Friday.

The board has laid out a relief package to waive the rental charges incurred by the outsourcing firms, in over three months. It noted that the IT companies have suffered huge economic losses amid the global pandemic.

The board said that many business process outsourcing (BPO) companies working with KPITB came under the ‘Workaround’ initiative of the provincial government and the financial relief will also be extended to the newly-established firms.

The ‘Workaround’ initiative of KP government’s IT board had been launched commenced in October 2019 for digitalisation and providing IT and other technology-related solutions to international firms.

The financial package has been introduced to encourage established and fresh companies associated with the IT industry, the KPITB spokesperson said.

Comments

comments