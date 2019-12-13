LANDI KOTAL: Police authorities in Landi Kotal, an area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, foiled Islamabad police action against two Afghan nationals involved in criminal activities in the federal capital of the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the sources, the Sihala police station authorities carried out a raid near Pak-Afghan border and arrested two accused for their involvement in over 10 dacoity bids in the capital.

The federal police handed over the custody of the accused to Landi Kotal police authorities for fulfilling legal formalities. However, the accused identified as Fayyaz Afghan and Khalid Afghan, were able to flee from the KPK police station.

The Islamabad police blamed the authorities for becoming an accomplice of the accused, paving way for their escape from the prison.

In August this year, a policeman was martyred and two officials left wounded in a firing incident that took place in the federal capital Islamabad.

Unidentified assailants opened fire on police officials deployed on a check post in the vicinity of Sabzi Mandi police station, leaving one martyred and two seriously injured in Islamabad.

Police and rescue teams have reached at the crime site immediately and shifted the dead body and wounded personnel to the nearby hospital.

Police officials told media that both of the wounded personnel were critical due to severe bullet wounded.

