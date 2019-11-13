PESHAWAR: The provincial government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has announced to kick-start a special anti-polio drive from November 15, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The speaker of the provincial assembly has urged all members to ensure participation and promotion of the anti-polio drive to make it a successful one.

Speaker provincial assembly, Mushtaq Ghani asked the politicians to lend their support to the cause and save the future generation from the crippling disease.

Earlier on November 7, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza revealed that over 5.9 million children under the age of five years were administered anti-polio vaccine during this month.

He said that the vaccination drive was held across 25 districts of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

In a tweet today, he commended the efforts of polio teams and the support of the parents and community members to achieve the target.

