KP’s Auqaf department issues coronavirus advisory for Friday prayers   

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Auqaf department on Monday issued a coronavirus advisory for upcoming Friday prayers amid threat of rising coronavirus cases in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

Under the advisory, the mosques are advised to hold upcoming Friday prayers in two shifts aimed at maintaining a safe distance between those offering prayers.

The advisory has advised discouraging presence of children and elderly people during the prayers as they are more vulnerable to the virus. It also directed to convey people coming for the prayer to offer prayers than the obligatory prayer at home.

The prayer leaders are directed to shed light on preventive measures aimed at avoiding the coronavirus during Friday sermons.

Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taimur Jhagra on Monday announced that around 15 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

This is for the first time that the patients from the province have tested positive for the virus that has already affected at least 106 people in other parts of the country.

Read More: CM KP talks to suspected coronavirus patient via-video call

The provincial minister in a message posted on his micro-blogging site-Twitter- account said that around 19 people underwent the test of which 15 of them have turned out to be carrying the virus. “All of them have returned after spending time at Taftan’s quarantine facility,” he said.

They are being well looked after in quarantine in an isolated facility in DI Khan, said the minister who announced that more details will follow later.

Comments

comments