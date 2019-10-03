AC adjourns hearing of KPT illegal appointments, power abuse case

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi has adjourned hearing of a case related to illegal recruitments and misuse of power in Karachi Port Trust (KPT), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The court conducted the hearing of the case related to illegal recruitments and misuse of power in KPT. The Sindh’s Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Javed Hanif and other accused persons have appeared.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor presented a report before the court and pleaded to declare absconding former minister for ports and shipping Babar Khan Ghauri a proclaimed offender.

It is stated in the report that the institution has completed its investigation procedures against Ghauri under Section 87 and action is being taken to seize the property of the accused person.

The court was informed that the details of Ghauri’s properties in Sindh have been compiled by the investigators, whereas, the particulars from Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were not received so far.

NAB prosecutor added that the anti-corruption watchdog dispatched letters to chief secretaries of the three provinces to provide the property details. The prosecutor sought more time to present the complete report before the court after receiving the response.

Later, the judge accepted the plea of NAB and adjourned the hearing till October 17.

It is pertinent to mention here that MPA Javed Hanif, former KPT chairman Rauf Akhtar and other accused persons are under custody in connection with the corruption reference, whereas, former minister Babar Khan Ghauri is absconding the case.

