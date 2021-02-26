Kristen Stewart has well and truly arrived in her latest role as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s upcoming feature, Spencer.

A month after Stewart’s first look as Di stunned fans, new photos of her channeling the Princess on the sets of Spencer have come out to really cement the uncanny resemblance between the two, reported E! News.

Released on Feb. 25, the pictures show Stewart rocking Diana’s signature shaggy hairstyle with a fit straight out of the late royal’s wardrobe; she is seen wearing a classic red and green plaid blazer, reminiscent of Diana’s look in January of 1989.

Another picture showed Stewart pairing a velvet skirt and black tights with the blazer, with just a hint of her own style – a pair of black sneakers!

Spencer, penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, will chronicle one weekend in the life of the Princess of Wales as she spends time with the royal family on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for Christmas. It marks the weekend she decides to leave her marriage with Prince Charles.

Apart from Stewart, the cast also includes AFTA nominee Timothy Spall, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris. The film is slated for a fall 2021 release, a year ahead of Diana’s 25th death anniversary in 2022.

