Kristen Stewart channels Princess Diana’s gaze in new photos

Kristen Stewart is a vision in yet another glimpse of her take on Princess Diana from the sets of royal biopic Spencer.

Stewart has managed to perfectly channel Diana’s captivating gaze in the latest photographs that show her clad in a gorgeous tartan blazer, one of Di’s most iconic and recognizable looks. The picture features Stewart in a look that the Princess of Wales chose during her trip to Portsmouth in 1989.

The Snow White and the Huntsman actor is seen looking directly into the camera with Diana’s signature head tilt to the right and a soft smile. She is also seen sporting the Princess’s stunning engagement ring on her ring finger – a telling detail about the timeline of the film.

Spencer, penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and helmed by Pablo Larraine, will chronicle one weekend in the life of the Princess of Wales as she spends time with the royal family on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for Christmas.

It marks the weekend she decides to leave her marriage with Prince Charles.

Apart from Stewart, the cast also includes AFTA nominee Timothy Spall, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris. The film is slated for a fall 2021 release, a year ahead of Diana’s 25th death anniversary in 2022.

