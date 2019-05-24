Indian actress Kriti Sanon has thanked fellow actor Tiger Shroff and the makers of the 2014 film ‘Heropanti’ which launched her in Bollywood.

The ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ actress took to Instagram and thanked her ‘Heropanti’ co-star Tiger Shroff, maker Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Warda Nadiadwala and also shared some memories from the set of the movie.

The actress also hinted that a sequel might be in the offing.

“We started out together.. in the same boat, equally excited, equally lost, equally fascinated by this world..I saw his hardwork, his discipline and passion and i knew he’s gonna blow people’s minds away! You’ll always have this super soft corner in my heart Tiggyyy! I feel so so happy seeing you fly higher and higher(literally too!) Happy 5year Anniversary lol.. i feel its time for Heropanti2 .. What say?” Kriti Sanon wrote while thanking Tiger.

Well, Tiger Shroff’s reply can confirm that ‘Heropanti 2’ might be just round the corner.

“Kriti! ❤️❤️❤️we have to make this happen again,” wrote Tiger Shroff.

In a separate Instagram post, she thanked Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife upon which Warda Nadiadwala too shared her feelings.

“It feels just like yesterday when my hubby #SajidNadiadwala launched these 2 bundle of talent in this industry. Since the time you both signed on those dotted lines, SN was always confident & proud of his decision. #NGEFamily feels proud of the talent you both have showcased to the world in these 5 years 😍 We wish you both Rise & Shine in your lives!,” wrote Warda Nadiadwala.

Here are some memories from the set of Heropanti that the actress shared with the hashtag #5YearsOfHeroPanti.

The 2014 movie launched both Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Bollywood with both becoming top-rated actors five years on as Kriti kept garnering praises with her flawless acting in movies like ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Raabta’ while Tiger Shroff too made his mark by working with Karan Johar in ‘Student Of The Year 2’.

