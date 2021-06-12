Saudi Arabia launches e-service for free visa extention

RIYADH: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has launched an e-service that will allow visitors to extend the validity of their unused or expired visit visas due to a Covid-led travel ban imposed by the government.

KSA will allow a cost-free extension, granted on King Salman’s directives, for the people of the 20 countries that were suspended from entry into the Kingdom previously, as announced in February.

It is a joint initiative launched by the foreign and interior ministries of Saudi Arabia and the General Directorate of Passports would allow the extension of visas until July 31, 2021.

All the travelers who wish to extend their visitor visas can now dash to the ministry’s e-platform and perform the necessary extension.

Separately today from the Kingdom, the state media reported Saudi Arabia will only allow 60,000 vaccinated residents of the kingdom to perform the annual Hajj.

The Hajj ministry said this year’s pilgrimage would be “open for nationals and residents of the kingdom, limited to 60,000 pilgrims”, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

“Those wishing to perform the Hajj must be free of chronic diseases and be vaccinated” and between the ages of 18 and 65, it said.

