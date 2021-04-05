KU announces policy on two-year degree programmes

KARACHI: The University of Karachi on Monday decided to continue enrolling students for two-year BA/BSc degree programmes, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Khalid Iraqi here at varsity.

However, the final approval to continue with two-year BA/BSc programmes would be given by the academic council.

In this connection, the KU administration has summoned a meeting of the academic council on April 12. The meeting will be chaired by VC Khalid Iraqi.

Last year, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had asked all the public and private universities and their affiliated colleges to abolish two-year BA/BSc degree programmes.

According to a notification issued by the HEC, it will no longer recognise the degrees undertaken after the 2018 academic year.

The HEC had called for universities to immediately stop offering these degree programmes following the education commission’s decision of phasing out two-year BA/BSc programmes after the academic year 2018.

“It has been noticed with grave concern that these programs are still being offered by universities/ Degree Awarding Institutes (DAIs) and their affiliated colleges,” read the notification.

