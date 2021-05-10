KU student who went to celebrate Eid holidays with family killed in Balochistan

KARACHI: Yasir Zafar, a student of Karachi University, was killed in his hometown Buleda, Kech district of Balochistan province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Yasir Zafar, 24, who went to his hometown to spent Eid holidays with his family was killed by unknown assailants in Buleda valley of Kech district.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. He was a student of the Geography Department at the Karachi University.

Balochistan provincial minister Zahoor Buledi has condemned the killing of a Karachi University student. He said that an investigation was underway to probe the killing of 24-year-old Yasir Zafar.

The minister vowed that killers would be arrested soon and justice will be served in the case.

