KARACHI: The University of Karachi has extended the last date for submission of forms of the entry-test-based online admissions 2021, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the varsity, the deadline, which has been extended until December 02, 2020, applies to bachelor’s and master’s programmes, Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programmes), Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning programme), and the Department of Visual Studies.

Meanwhile, the Federal Urdu University has also extended the date for acceptance of application forms for 18 days.

On Nov 24, the University of Karachi announced Online Admissions 2021 (Entry Test-Based) in the Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening), Doctor of Physical Therapy (Morning) and bachelors and masters programmes, and Department of Visual Studies.

In master’s programmes, admissions would be given in the departments of Business Administration, Criminology, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration, and Pakistan Studies.

The KU Registrar said that the University of Karachi would conduct the entry test through its own assessment and testing service, the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service.

