In Pictures: Kubra Khan celebrates her birthday amid close friends

Kubra Khan had quite an enjoyable night recently as she celebrated her 28th birthday among close friends.

Kubra, who celebrates her birthday on June 16, had a small and seemingly surprise birthday party with friends including Gohar Rasheed and Momal Sheikh, who took to their respective Instagram profiles to share photos and videos from the night.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Aani star was seen in a zebra-print dress with her hair down in sleek layers around her neck. Check out her birthday look!

The birthday girl also received a gorgeous bouquet of fresh flowers, and she could barely hide her excitement!

Momal and Kubra also snapped some fun selfies.

Actor Gohar Rasheed also shared a picture with the birthday girl, writing, “K now you know what you mean to me… end of story!!! May Allah bless you with all the happiness lots of success, love, health and snorting laughs.”

Here’s wishing a very happy belated birthday to the birthday girl, Kubra!

