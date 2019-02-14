Kulbhushan case: Pakistan delegation leaves for The Hague today

THE HAGUE: A delegation of Pakistan will leave for The Hague today (Feb 14) ahead of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) due on Feb 18, ARY News reported.

According to diplomatic sources, the case hearing will begin on Feb 18, while the Indian team will initiate presenting arguments a day later.

The Pakistani team will be given a chance to present their case on Feb 20.

The next day (Feb 21), Pakistani lawyers will submit their statement in response to India’s arguments.

The officials of Law Ministry, Foreign Ministry and attorney general of Pakistan will accompany the delegation.

India claims that Jadhav was no more serving in the navy, however it didn’t furnish proofs in the ICJ.

Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016 apprehended an ‘on-duty RAW agent’ from Balochistan. The suspect was said to be an officer of the Indian navy working for the covert agency to destabilize Pakistan.

The operative had contacts with banned organizations and was working on plans to break Karachi and Balochistan away from Pakistan, and to sabotage the billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

On March 25, a day after the arrest, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian man arrested from Balochistan has no connection with the government, however, admitted that Kulbhushan Yadav is a former officer of the Indian navy.

“He (Jadhav) acquired premature retirement from the Indian navy and since then the government has nothing to do with him,” Vikas Swarup, then spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, had claimed.

On April 10, Army Chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa conﬁrmed his death sentence awarded by Field General Court Martial (FGCM).

The spy was tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence.

He confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage / sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.

