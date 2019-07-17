Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Usman Dar calls ICJ’s verdict ‘great victory of Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Wednesday called the International Court of Justice’s verdict on Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, ‘a victory for Pakistan’, ARY News reported.

I don’t think that Jadhav should be granted release on any level, said Dar while talking in ARY News program ‘Off The Record’.

He said that today’s verdict was another defeat for India after the Pulwama aftermath.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quraishi congratulated the nation over Pakistan’s victory in Kulbhushan Jadhav case at International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister termed ICJ’s verdict in Kulbhushan case a moral victory of Pakistan. He said that Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian Navy officer working for Indian covert agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), will remain in Pakistan’s custody and he will be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan.

The minister said that the Indian requests for acquittal, re-trial and release of Jadhav were rejected by the international court. He further said that ICJ expressed confidence in Pakistan’s judicial system and acknowledged the country’s laws and jurisdiction.

Earlier in the day, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued its verdict in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case and rejected most of the remedies sought by India.

The court, in its verdict, rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

The court, however, directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences according to its own justice system.

