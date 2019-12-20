Kumail Nanjiani’s trainer reveals intense workout regime behind his transformation
Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani’s personal trainer spilled details about his body transformation and shared what went behind the big buff.
The 41-year-old actor revealed his epic body transformation for Marvel’s The Eternals role earlier this week.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, his trainer Grant Roberts commended the actor and shared the entire process of achieving the impressive result.
“Kumail walked through my doors in January, and he was pretty green to the idea of training. He had a concept in his mind, but we introduced him to something more dramatic and even traumatic,” he said.
“There’s no one dimension to success. You’re constantly shocking the system, and that’s how growth and change occurs. The time in the gym is very intense, even if you’re training an hour or an hour and 15 minutes per day. The rest of the time outside the gym is just as important,” he added.
My client / friend @Kumailn is trending today 🙂 I greatly appreciate the shout out from his post and have now been asked a thousand times how he did it. He did it the way anyone can… hard work, dedication and a desire to learn. Kumail walked into my gym in January of this year and 9 months later following optimum nutrition and training unveiled his new superhero body to begin filming the @marvelstudios @theeternalsmovieofficial He has maintained his camera ready physique and today released the photos of his transformation and I couldn’t be prouder of him. I’d be happy to answer any questions you all may have but let me start by saying the key element before beginning any transformation is establishing a realistic goal. It’s called a lifestyle for a reason – something you can, will and want to continue for the rest of your life. It does not require starving yourself or working out for hours upon hours every day but it does take discipline and the ability to push yourself and continue to find new limits. Working out and nutrition should empower and energize you if it doesn’t you are doing it wrong. 💪I
He shared that Kumail Nanjiani trained for an average of four to five days every week: “We had a significant time period, close to a year,” he said to get him in shape for The Eternals.
“We sent him away in peak physical condition, but he’s had to maintain that. I give him kudos for being able to do that, especially when he was working,” he said.
Grant has worked with the likes of Scott Eastwood, Eva Longoria, Zachary Levi and Hillary Swank.