Kumail Nanjiani does not care about losing followers over coronavirus tweets

Pakistani-American actor and stand-up comedian Kumail Nanjiani does not care if you unfollow him on Twitter over his coronavirus tweets.

The 41-year-old actor is using the microblogging site to play his part in the fight against the virus which has now been declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO).

He took to Twitter and said “People get upset and annoyed at me when I tweet about the coronavirus, when I urge people to stay in and avoid crowds. My favorite person in the world is immunocompromised.”

People get upset and annoyed at me when I tweet about the coronavirus, when I urge people to stay in and avoid crowds. My favorite person in the world is immunocompromised. Go ahead and unfollow me. I’ll be tweeting about this until I’m down to zero followers. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 15, 2020

“Go ahead and unfollow me. I’ll be tweeting about this until I’m down to zero followers,” the stand-up comedian added.

In another tweet, he said “Watch movies. Play video games. Go on walks. Write that thing you wanted to write. Or finally watch The Sopranos.(That one’s a note to myself)”

Nanjiani lives in Los Angeles in the United States with his wife Emily V. Gordon.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US climbed to over 3,100 across 49 states on Sunday.

