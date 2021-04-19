Three feared dead as jeep plunges into Kunhar River

MANSEHRA: In a horrible incident early on Monday, at least three people are feared to have succumbed to death after the jeep they were traveling in plunged into Kunhar River near Shahrah-e-Kaghan, ARY News reported.

According to the details shared on the unfortunate event, the jeep fell into the river due to speeding and at least three people fell into the river.

The rescue people have so far recovered at least one body while the search for the remaining two is still underway.

READ: PM Imran Khan condoles death of ex-KP police chief Nasir Durrani

Separately in another tragic incident today in the same province, Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed condolences to the family of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police chief Nasir Durrani who died of novel coronavirus today.

PM Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “Saddened to learn of the passing of former IG Police Nasir Durrani. My condolences and prayers go to his family.”

While praising his services, the premier said, “He was instrumental in reforming KP police when he was the IG. Pakistan has lost an outstanding police officer.”

