KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Kunwar Naveed Jameel on Tuesday said that government departments are responsible for illegal encroachment of land in Karachi, ARY News reported.

MQM-Pakistan leader talking to media said that several government officials received money for the state land. They became billionaires with that money and have settled abroad, he said.

He demanded action against those who facilitated encroachments and land grabbing. “People have invested their life savings over their homes,” Kunwar Naveed Jameel said.

He requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to issue orders to federal and provincial governments for an alternate arrangement for the people who have been affected in the anti-encroachment operation in the city.

He also demanded of the provincial government to take legal action against the officers who provided patronage to the land grabbers in the city.

He said that the KMC’s land being grabbed in Karachi and demanded action to save the land from illegal encroachment.

He also demanded for delegating the mayor powers and authority to ensure return of the illegally encroached KMC lands.

