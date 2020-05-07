Kuwait assures Pakistan of financial support to improve health sector

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait on Thursday assured Pakistan of all-out financial support to improve its health sector amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

The assurance came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister said that his country needs assistance of Pakistan in the fields of food security and health. He gave a proposal to devise a strategic plan of five to ten years to promote cooperation between Pakistan and Kuwait in economic, defence and military sectors.

On the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his Kuwaiti counterpart on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s calling of global debt relief to support economies of developing countries in the context of Corona pandemic.

He also informed him of the situation in occupied Kashmir and said continuous lockdown and unwarranted restrictions have increased the spread of Corona virus in the held territory.

