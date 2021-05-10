KUWAIT CITY: On the first day of Eid, the official Kuwaiti government’s spokesman Tareq Al Mezram has announced that Kuwait will lift the two-month-long partial curfew starting at 1:00 am.

The government spox said that passengers arriving from Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are barred from entering Kuwait until further notice. The international passengers are only allowed in if they quarantine in another country for at least 14 days.

Cinemas will also remain open on the first day of Eid for the public, but only the people that are vaccinated are allowed to enter.

All commercial activities will have to close 8:00pm to 5:00am daily, except supermarkets, pharmacies and delivery services for restaurants and cafes.

Working hours

Kuwait has officially announced that the Eid Al Fitr holiday will be for five-days starting Wednesday May 12. Regular working hours will resume on Monday May 17.

Once the public holiday is over, a cap of 60 per cent has been set for private and public sector employees working in the office.

It is likely that the first day of Eid will be on either Wednesday or Thursday, viewing of the moon will be on Tuesday night.

