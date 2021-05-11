Kuwait likely to open restaurants, cafes for indoor dining after Eidul Fitr

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday that restaurants and cafes will remain closed for indoor dining in the country until further notice.

The cabinet also hinted that indoor dining may be opened after the five-day Eidul Fitr holiday, local media reported.

While indoor dining remains banned in Kuwait, the partial curfew is set to be lifted and cinemas are to open – only for those who are vaccinated – on the first day of Eid.

The cinema management said only those who are vaccinated against the global pandemic, that has wreaked havoc globally, are allowed entry.

Read More: Kuwait open cinemas on Eid but only vaccinated people can go

Although indoor dining is closed, takeaway, delivery and drive-thru services at restaurants and cafes are permitted.

Earlier, Kuwait officially announced that the Eidul Fitr holiday will be for five days starting Wednesday, May 12. Regular working hours will resume on Monday May 17.

Comments

comments