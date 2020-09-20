Kuwait health ministry calls on govt to bring back stranded employees

Kuwait City: The Ministry of Health Kuwait has sent a list of names of health professionals to government to bring them back to country stranded due to Covid-19 -inducted travel bans.

According to international media outlet, the ministry of health has sent a list of names of stranded health professionals to the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to return them to Kuwait.

There are around 500 doctors, technicians and nurses stuck abroad, who will soon return in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Civil Aviation.

Several medical professionals and staff have been stuck out of Kuwait due to the travel ban imposed on 34 countries.

Last month, the Ministry announced that around 500 doctors and nurses from Pakistan will arrive in Kuwait in the next few weeks to assist in the intensive case, anesthesia and pulmonary diseases.

The Director of Operations at the Kuwait International Airport, Saleh Al Fadaghi, revealed that the Ministry of Health has received a proposal to allow travellers arriving from the 34 banned countries to quarantine in facilities in Kuwait instead of abroad.

Al Fadaghi said that the Minister of Health, Dr. Basel Al Sabah, is reviewing the proposal and will come to a decision.

