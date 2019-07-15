Kuwaiti envoy calls on interior minister, assures to resolve visa hurdles

ISLAMABAD: Kuwaiti ambassador to Pakistan on Monday called on Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interests, bilateral relations, visa problems being faced by Pakistanis in Kuwait, facilities to Kuwaiti citizens in news visa policy and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

Ijaz Ahmad Shah appraised the Kuwaiti ambassador about business friendly environment in Pakistan and the facilities being provided to Kuwaiti citizens and business community in the new visa policy.

On the occasion, Kuwaiti ambassador assured to resolve the visa hurdles being faced by Pakistani diaspora in his country.

Last year in September, Kuwait Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Nasser Abdullah Al Roudhan had paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The dignitary was visiting Pakistan to co-chair the fourth round of Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission in Islamabad along with Finance Minister Asad Umar. He had congratulated the prime sinister on assuming the office and conveyed the best wishes of the Emir of Kuwait.

PM Imran had hoped that the visa hurdles faced by Pakistanis visiting Kuwait would be resolved on priority.

