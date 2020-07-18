Kuwait’s Emir admitted to hospital for ‘medical checkup’

KUWAIT CITY: Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, has been admitted to the hospital for a medical checkup.

Sheikh Sabah was in good health, the official news agency of Kuwait carried news quoting a statement from the country’s diwan minister.

Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah said that Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah was in good health and expressed his wishes of continued prosperity and wellbeing for the country’s ruler.

Soon after the report emerged, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz called the Emir of Kuwait to check up on his health.

Sheikh Sabah thanked the king and expressed his appreciation of the call, a report carried by the Saudi media was quoted as saying. It is pertinent to mention here that likewise other parts of the globe, COVID-19 also affected Kuwait as it reported over 58,000 cases with above 48,000 people recovering from the infection thus far. Read More: Deputy Ruler of Sharjah dies in London The virus has claimed lives of 404 people in the Middle Eastern country, as it still has 553 patients being treated for coronavirus.

