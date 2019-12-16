Water supply to remain affected in parts of Karachi on Dec 17

KARACHI: Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) on Monday announced that water supply would remain affected in part of the city on December 17 owing to infrastructural repairs and power outage at the Gharo Pumping Station, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the provincial department managing water supply in Karachi, the city would face a water shortage in some of its parts.

It said that the water supply at the Gharo pumping station would remain affected on December 17 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm due to annual repair of electricity feeders from the K-Electric.

It will affect water supply in Landhi, Korangi and Malir areas of the city, said the spokesman.

He also announced that supply would also remain affected in 22 residential blocks of Federal B Area, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Shadman Town and blocks J,N, M and L in North Nazimabad area of the city.

“This suspension will be due to a repair work aimed at installation of a butterfly valve at the water supply line in order to improve supply in the area,” he said.

The spokesman further asked the citizens to utilize their water reserves with utmost care in order to avoid any shortage during the day.

