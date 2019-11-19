Web Analytics
Kylie Jenner makes $600m from selling majority stake in her beauty company

Kylie Jenner cosmetics

American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has sold majority shares of her beauty company for $600 million.

One of the cosmetic world’s established names, Coty Inc. has bought the shares of Kylie’s makeup and skincare businesses, the company announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old socialite enjoys a huge social media fan following of more than 270 million, which will help Coty attract a younger audience as it looks to revitalize sales.

Kylie Jenner,  the youngest sibling of the wildly popular Kardashian-Jenner family, started her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 with lipstick and lip liner kits. The brand made her a billionaire as she featured on Forbes youngest self-made billionaire’s 2018 list.

According to Coty,  Jenner’s brand had an estimated $177m in net revenues over the last year. Coty will hold 51 percent of her business.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

