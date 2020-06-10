Kylie Jenner called out for employing only 13% black people

American socialite, model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has come under fire after she revealed how many black people are employed at her cosmetics company.

She took part in an initiative as part of which beauty brands are determining the racial diversity of their employees.

However, only 13% African-American people work at Kylie Cosmetics meanwhile the number of white employees are 53% and BIPOC 47%.

Kylie Cosmetics had stated: “Kylie Cosmetics is here for Pull Up for Change, for our team, and for the Black community. We are proud of the diversity within our company, with a team of Black, White, Asian, Native American, Hispanic and Middle Eastern women. As our team grows we commit to a continued focus on ethnic diversity in the workplace and the recruitment of Black employees.”

“The numbers you see above represent the people at our Kylie Cosmetics/Kylie Skin HQ. Our leadership team is made up of two people, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner. Thank you @pullupforchange and @heysharonc @uomabeauty for bringing an important issue to the forefront of the conversation in our industry. #PullUpForChange,” it further read.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul has been called out by various social media users as they believe 13% is a considerably small number.

