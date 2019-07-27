Web Analytics
Kylie Jenner gets paid this much per Instagram post

American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner makes $1.2 million for a single sponsored Instagram post.

This has been revealed through a ranking done by U.K.-based planning tool for Instagram, Hopper HQ.

All it takes for the owner of Kylie cosmetics is just post a picture with a caption to earn this whopping amount. She makes more than singer Ariana Grande, who came in second place with an estimated $966,000 per post, although she has 19 million more followers than the Kardashian family member.

The 22-year-year socialite charges separately for Insta stories, the figure of which is unknown.

 

The Jenner sisters were listed as the most influential teens in the world by Time magazine in 2014 and 2015. Kylie also made it to the 2017  Forbes Celebrity 100 list, making her the youngest to be featured on it.

According to Forbes magazine, as of March 2019, she was the world’s youngest millionaire with a net worth of US $1 billion at the age of 21.

 

