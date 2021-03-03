Kylie Jenner admits that she hides her true personality

Social media mogul Kylie Jenner is choosing to be real and come clean about her true self, reported E! News.

The starlet, who is now 23-years-old, has endured the spotlight for most of her life as part of her family’s reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s since she was nine. And while since then Jenner has managed to become the boss of her own makeup line that has landed her on the billionaires’ list and amassed her an astronomical social media following, many are unaware of her true self.

Appearing on popular YouTuber James Charles’ latest video, Jenner got candid and admitted that she feels “sad” about not being her true, authentic self on social media.

“I think that I showed my true personality long ago on Vine and Instagram. But as I got bigger and bigger, I realized… when people used to say really mean things about how I really am, my personality, and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than almost playing a character,” said the social media mogul.

She went on to share how she started doing a “little less” which makes her sad in hindsight. Jenner also shared that she plans to showcase more of her personality on her YouTube channel, and will do more things for it.

That’s not all though.The beauty maven also talked about being a young mom to her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, and that she would love to have more kids! “I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day. I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning,” she said.

Watch the video here:

