Kyrgyzstan planning to start direct flights to Pakistan: envoy

LAHORE: Terming direct aerial links beneficial for two-way trade volume, Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador to Pakistan Erik Beishembiev said that his country was planning to start directs flights to Pakistan.

Talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Almas Hyder, Erik Beishembiev said that in a bid to promote trade, investment and tourism links between the two countries, his government wanted to launch direct flights to Islamabad.

Erik Beishembiev said, “It is interested in access to Gwadar and Karachi ports by using rail and road networks, which are being laid under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).”

Declaring Pak-Kyrgyzstan relations excellent, the envoy said, “We need to be connected.” He said that Bishkek was interested in the establishment of cheapest transportation links through its territory between Central Asia, China and Pakistan.

While LCCI President Almas Hyder said, “Meagre trade between the two sides indicates that our business and economic relations have not adequately developed,” he said, adding bilateral trade had been slightly more than $1 million.

