Kyrgyzstan to transmit electricity to Pakistan: FM Qureshi

BISHKEK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Kyrgyzstan would transmit electricity to Pakistan by 2021 under CASA-1000 project, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to media in Bishkek, FM Qureshi said Shanghai Cooperation Organization was a vital forum which discussed peace, sustainability, security and plans to curb terrorism from the region.

He further said that three agreements were signed in the sectors of healthcare, education, sports and culture and added that important bilateral meetings with heads of state of China, Russia, Belorussia and Kyrgyzstan was an additional benefit of the forum.

The foreign minister declared Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping fruitful and added that matters of bilateral interest were discussed in the meeting.

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Imran apprised him about steps taken by Pakistan for FATF, said FM Qureshi.

