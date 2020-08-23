Labourers to get Rs200,000 for daughter’s marriage: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Sunday announced to double the grant to labourers under Worker Welfare Fund (WWF) for daughter’s marriage, ARY NEWS reported quoting Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari.

The labourers will now get Rs 200,000 instead of Rs100,000 under the grant while in another development, the death grant for labourers was also increased by Rs 100,000 and they could now receive an amount of Rs600,000.

Speaking over the development, Zulfi Bukhari said that they are committed to converting all institutions into profit-making departments. “We have already converted Overseas Pakistanis Foundation into a profit-making institution,” he said.

He said that they have also taken measures to eliminate corruption from its roots in the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government on July 11 increased pension of Employees’ of Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) beneficiaries and released it soon after Eid ul Azha.

According to details, each retired employee registered with the EOBI will get increased pension of Rs8,500 coupled with arrears of six months.

The federal cabinet this year had increased the pension from Rs6,500 to 8,5000. The increased amount and the arrears will be received soon after Eid ul Azha, if it falls on the last date of the ongoing month.

In addition, the cardholders of EOBI will get basic commodities on discounted rates from the state-owned Utility Stores under an agreement signed yesterday. An agreement had been signed between Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) for providing basic commodities on discounted rates to the registered people.

Comments

comments