A drunk lady was arrested by police in Málaga, Spain after she drove her car on the metro tracks for more than a mile.

The footage captured on CCTV cameras are now going viral, in which the lady can be seen coming out of the car after being stuck at the train tracks due to burst of three of her vehicle’s tyres.

The train services were delayed for nearly two hours after the car got stuck in between the tracks at the entrance to a tunnel. Malaga Metro security guards alerted the police, who had to call a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the tracks, Euro Weekly News reported.

When police reached the site, they found the 25-year-old lady driver was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and later found it to be thrice over the blood alcohol limit.

According to Policía Local Málaga, the woman was charged with a crime against road safety while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The local police officers also contacted the Metro Málaga checkpoint, where they were informed that in the absence of a more exhaustive report from the maintenance company, the damage to the tracks were of a “slight nature, consisting of friction on the tracks”.

