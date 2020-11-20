Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt in talks to star together in upcoming thriller

Lady Gaga’s star in Hollywood may have just been born but already seems to be on the rise!

The singer whose Hollywood debut A Star is Born garnered her an Oscar nod, is in early talks to star opposite Hollywood royalty Brad Pitt in her second outing, reported E!News. The film, Bullet Train is touted as an action thriller. No deal has been made as yet, however.

Bullet Train is reportedly an adaptation of Japanese author Kotaro Isaka’s book Maria Beetle that revolves around five assassins who meet on a train under mysterious circumstances. It is still unknown as to what role Gaga would pursue in the film.

Although Gaga initially cemented her position in pop culture as a genre-breaking singer, she has been making quite the waves as an actor now, something she says was her “first love”. She already boasts of a Golden Globe for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel and an Oscar nomination for A Star is Born.

“I couldn’t make it as an actress, I was bad at auditioning. I never got a job,” the singer told E! News at the A Star is Born premiere in 2018.

