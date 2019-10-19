Lady Gaga says she’s ‘in a lot of pain’ after falling offstage  

Lady Gaga won’t let anything get in the way of supporting her friends — even a nasty tumble.

One day after falling offstage during a performance, and landing on her back, the singer stepped out to celebrate her longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno.

“I might be in a lot of pain but I couldn’t miss my best friends dinner,” Gaga, 33, wrote on Friday, alongside a selfie from the night out.

Gaga revealed on social media that hat she had to get X-rays — and lots of them — to ensure that she didn’t break any bones in her body following Thursday’s fall.

Gaga was performing her sold-out Las Vegas residency show Enigma on Thursday night when she plummeted off of Park MGM’s Park Theater stage while dancing with a fan she had invited onstage with her.

Despite the hard fall, Gaga had quickly recovered and returned to the stage to continue her show, reassuring fans that she was unharmed and not angry.

“Everything’s okay. Everything’s okay,” she had said from the pit, as captured on a fan video. “The only thing that’s not okay is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!”

