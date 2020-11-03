US Presidential candidate Joe Biden has been racking up quiet some A-List support from celebs.

Just ahead of the Election Day on Tuesday, Lady Gaga joined Biden’s closing campaign rally at Pittsburgh to gather support for the 77-year-old, reported Deadline. Gaga slammed current US President Donald Trump for his infamous comments in the Access Hollywood tape as well as his presidential run, urging people to vote him out.

“Now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters or sisters or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies,” she said, adding that Biden is a good person.

Gaga recalled hanging out with Biden and telling him that the US needs him. “I’ve known Joe for a long time. I remember when I was hanging out with him one day and I was like, ‘So you’re going to run for president, right?’ And we had a little talk and he did it,” she shared.

“I was like, ‘Listen, we need you, because we needed somebody that was going to bring us all together for this moment, this very important moment,” she added, highlighting how important the outcome of the election is. “It’s going to be clear what this country is, tomorrow.”

The A Star is Born actor and singer performed her hit Shallow, among other songs, at the rally to a roaring crowd.

Gaga isn’t the only A-List musician rallying support for Joe Biden, however. Just before her stint, All Of Me hit-maker John Legend hit the stage at an event for Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential candidate, in Philadelphia.

“Some people see the meanness, the bullying, the selfishness of Donald Trump and they mistake it for strength, a kind of twisted masculinity. Some see his greed and they mistake it for being good at business,” said Legend, going on to call out ‘rappers’ for being swept in by these ‘lies’. Some famous rap artists have come out to lend support to Trump, including Ice Cube and Lil Wayne.

Legend also made a reference to his shared Alma mater with Trump, the University of Pennsylvania. “I’m a proud Penn alum but don’t hold me responsible for the behavior of all our alumni,” he said.

