Punjab Govt regularizes services of Lady Health Workers

Punjab government has regularized the services of Lady Health Workers in the province in light of Supreme Court verdict.

This was stated by Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid during the Questions Hour of Punjab Assembly in Lahore today.

Read More: Punjab govt, lady health workers reach agreement to end sit-in

Spokesperson Punjab Government on March 20, 2019 said 13,000 lady health workers (LHWs) would be appointed in the next four years across the province, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the spokesperson said Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid had listened to the demands of the protesting lady health workers. “The PML-N government had ceased appointments in the department, and it was at the brink of closure… however, the incumbent government announced to recruit more people.”

Read More: 13,000 lady heath workers to be recruited in Punjab: Yasmeen Rashid

He said 4,000 lady health workers died until 2012 during service and they were not given dues by the then government.

“The government of PTI accepted the LHWs demand and agreed to pay their dues amounting to Rs 480 million,” the spokesperson added.

Comments

comments