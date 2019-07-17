Police resolve mystery of lady polio worker’s murder in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore police department has resolved the mystery of a murder of a female anti-polio campaigner where another volunteer turned out to be her murderer, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An anti-polio volunteer declared murderer of a 24-year-old female colleague one month ago in Manawan area of the provincial capital.

Police investigators told media that the suspect Abid Ali had also worked with Bushra during anti-polio vaccination campaigns in Lahore. Ali had brutally killed Bushra when she demanded him to return her money which she paid for the employment of her cousin.

According to the police, a special investigation team was constituted after the recovery dead body of the deceased woman from BRB Canal.

“Abid has confessed his crime to murdering Bushra. The suspect admitted to receiving Rs40,000 from the woman with a promise to facilitate her cousin for getting a job. Later, he murdered Bushra over failing to fulfil his promise,” police said.

Investigators revealed that Ali had intoxicated Bushra and hanged her to death. Later, he had thrown her dead body in the BRB Canal.

