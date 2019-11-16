Arms recovered from vehicle at Lahore airport, one arrested

LAHORE: Security officials have recovered arms from a vehicle present in the premises of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport which led arrest of the van driver, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Airports Security Force (ASF) sources said that the officials have arrested a van driver after the recovery of weaponry from his vehicle at Lahore airport. Sources said that a 30-bore pistol and five rounds have been recovered from the arrested person’s possession. However, the identification of the person is not yet known.

ASF officials handed over the van driver to local police for further action.

Read: Bags packed with thousands of bullets seized at Lahore airport

Earlier, an incident of firing had taken place in the parking area of Allama Iqbal International Airport of Lahore on July 3 where two men, identified as Zain and Nafees, were killed and ASF personnel took two suspects into custody.

One of the suspects, Arshad, arrested in firing incident at Allama Iqbal International Airport had later confessed to his crime saying that he killed the two men as a revenge of the murders of his brother-in-law and nephew. The investigation disclosed that the suspect had brought the weapon under the seat of the taxi he was travelling in.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the only scanner of Allama Iqbal International Airport of Lahore is nonfunctional for two years. As per details, the vehicles used to enter the airport without being scanned by the machine. The matter was also disclosed in the report of the firing incident at the Lahore airport,

Comments

comments